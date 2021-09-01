Thirty-nine Venezuelans (18 men, nine women, eight girls and four boys) were detained on Tuesday for attempting to enter the country illegally.
Officers of the Carenage Police Station received information which led them to Alcan Bay and Crew’s Inn facility where they observed several persons attempting to enter the compound.
When the officers attempted to engage the group, they ran in separate directions causing a chase to ensue. The 39 persons were subsequently detained.
The group was processed and a quantity of contraband items consisting of limes, various brands of alcohol, cigarettes, and cheese were discovered with them.
Quarantine orders were issued and the group was handed over to the Coast Guard at the Chaguaramas Heliport base to begin their quarantine.
The group is expected to be repatriated to their homeland.