THE Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) has agreed to pay close to $.3 million to the family of a former employee after he received severe injuries on the job that later cost him his life.
While his family had initially sued the commission for more than $6.5 million, both parties eventually arrived at a compromise for significantly less. That consent order was yesterday signed off by Justice Frank Seepersad, effectively bringing the matter to an end.
The agreement was that the family would receive $233,750 in general damages, $28,900 in special damages and $36,821.98 interest – a grand total of $299,471.98.
T&TEC has also agreed to pay an additional $21,494.25, representing the family’s legal cost.
The lawsuit was brought by Jacqueline Davis McKree on behalf of her in the capacity of legal personal representative of the estate of Kenneth McKree, who died on September 18, 2015, at the age of 52.
He was employed as a senior supervisor with the commission.
According to her case, on June 23, 2014, he and other crew members received an assignment to visit the Immigration Office located at Frederick Street, Port of Spain, to repair the wiring of the facility.
While doing so, the wiring exploded, causing him severe injuries.
Those injuries included multiple fractures, third degree burns to 70 per cent of his body, injuries to the head, kidney damage, intestinal damage, punctured lungs and loss of mobility.
Following the incident, McKree had to seek continuous medical treatment at various health institutions until he died on September the following year.
His family claimed T&TEC was negligent as it failed to ensure the building had a stability and appropriate fire extinguisher or precaution, failed to maintain and clean the equipment, devices and systems appropriately in an efficient state for times of fire, and failed to send senior qualified personnel to examine the area at the facility prior to the McKree performing his duty.
His family was represented by attorneys Jerome Herrera and Kirby Joseph.