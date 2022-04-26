Three bodies have been found outside a shack off the North Coast Road between Monday and Tuesday.
On Monday evening the bodies of Ako Keon Matthews, 33 and another man were found 120 feet from the shack half a mile from the Maracas Pillars.
Around 9.30 a.m. today another body was found by members of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team a short distance from where the first two were found.
Whoever placed this body in the bushes also likely placed a dead dog near the body so that the smell of the decomposing animal would confuse any search.
Police said that the first two were found lying next to each other and had been burned. The bodies also appeared to have been there for some time.
Police said both bodies were eventually moved to the Forensic Science Centre, Federation Park.
Matthews’ relatives visited the centre this morning where after positively identifying him they hurriedly left.
Relatives of the other man were yet to speak to investigators.
The Express was told that the body was first found by Matthews’ relatives who went to his home, as he had not been seen since April 20.
Several calls to his phone went unanswered.
He was last seen in the company of two other persons, a 22-year-old man and a woman he knows.
Police said that around 2 p.m. on Monday Matthews’ relatives went to the North Coast Road home where approximately 120 feet to the back of the house they found both his body and that of the other man.
They then called the police.