The Ministry of Health advises the population that today, Trinidad and Tobago confirms a third case of the COVID-19 Delta Variant of Concern.
The patient is a recently returned national who travelled to Trinidad from Turks and Caicos (transiting through Florida). As per existing quarantine protocols, the national provided a negative PCR test (which was taken 72-hours prior to arrival).
The national was immediately placed into State-supervised quarantine, as per the protocol for unvaccinated adults.
As a result of the positive COVID-19 results from their 7th day swab, the person was subsequently transferred and isolated in a state step-down facility.
The presence of the Delta variant was confirmed via gene sequencing at the laboratory of the Faculty of Medical Sciences, University of the West Indies.
The population is reminded that, as at the 16 July, 2021, the Government of Trinidad and Tobago updated its quarantine protocols for persons entering the country. These protocols state that all returning adults, who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19, should spend fourteen (14) days in a State-supervised quarantine facility. These entry protocols will continue to be implemented.
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), there have been confirmed cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 in 142 countries. Research has suggested that the Delta variant is more easily spread from person to person as compared to previous variants (estimated to be 2 to 4 times more transmissible than the original Wuhan lineage of the virus). Additionally, evidence indicates that individuals who have contracted this variant may be prone to an increased risk of severe illness and hospitalization. This variant may also lead to an increase in cases of COVID-19 in younger age groups and in those who have been previously infected.
The Ministry of Health takes this opportunity to remind the population of the importance of being vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus as soon as possible. Additionally, members of the public are reminded to follow all of the recommended personal health protective measures, even if they are fully vaccinated:
• Wear a mask over your nose and mouth when you go out in public
• Keep your distance from others (6 feet)
• Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer
• Stay home if you are ill
• Cough into a tissue or into the crook of your elbow
• Avoid touching your face
• Sanitize hard surfaces (e.g. table tops, hand rails, door knobs and trolleys) as often as possible.
WHO Approved COVID-19 vaccines are safe, they are effective and they are available in Trinidad and Tobago. The public is encouraged to visit the Ministry of Health’s website (www.health.gov.tt) as well as the social media pages of the Ministry of Health and the Regional Health Authorities for further information on COVID-19 vaccination. Appointments for 1st doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine are available online via www.ttvaccine.com or by calling 800-VACC (8222).