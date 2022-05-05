POLICE responded on Thursday morning to a homicide at Ste Madeleine, where a St Joseph man was shot and killed.
The crime scene at Ste Madeleine Circular was also the scene of two separate shootings last week where another man was killed and two others injured.
A police report said that on Thursday at around 10 a.m., two men who were subcontracted by a cable company to carry out work in the area were ambushed by a gunman.
Police identified the victim who was fatally shot as Shamal Hillaire, 27, of St Joseph.
His brother-in-law Romeo Williams, 45, of Fyzabad, was taken for emergency treatment at the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH).
Police were told that Hillaire and Williams were seated in a vehicle at Ste Madeleine Circular Road, Belle Vue Street, when a white and wagon pulled up.
A man wearing a mask and armed with a firearm exited the wagon and opened fire on Hillaire and Williams.
The shooter returned to the wagon, and it sped off.
Hillaire was shot multiple times died almost immediately.
Williams sustained a gunshot wound to a finger.
Last Thursday, Omesh Alan Sinanan, 20, of Ste Madeleine Circular Road, was shot multiple times as he sat in the gallery of a relative’s apartment.
Sinanan collapsed and died at the scene.
The next night, mini-mart proprietor Jewel Bynoe, 36, and security guard Randolph Adonis, 50, were at Bynoe’s mini-mart, when a gunman entered around 6.35 p.m. and opened fire.
Bynoe was shot in the right side of her chest and lower abdomen, while Adonis was hit in the right shoulder.
The shooter escaped in a white Nissan Tiida car that was waiting outside.
Those two victims were hospitalised.
Officers of the Homicide Bureau of Region III, Ste Madeleine Police and Southern Division Task Force have responded.