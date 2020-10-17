Annually, approximately 4,000 transfer requests are made following the issuing of SEA 2020 results.
However, pupils who requested the secondary school transfers following this year’s exam results are expected to attend online classes at their assigned schools until feedback on their requests are given.
Feedback on these requests are expected to begin on November 23.
This according to the Ministry of Education news release on Saturday which indicated that classes were scheduled to begin on October 19. The release noted that the 2020 exam saw an increase in registration in comparison to previous years.
Granting of these requests are based on a number of variables such as availability of space, medical conditions and student performances.
“The granting of a transfer is dependent on the availability of space in the requested schools and student’s performance (merit), change of address, medical condition (that must be verified by a medical certificate and school records, special needs e.g. disabilities and the results of the review of scores, which is completed by CXC, impacts the transfer process,” it said.
As a result it said, not all transfers are guaranteed. Feedback will be available at Education District Offices on November 23.
Students awaiting feedback would not be required to purchase items required by their assigned schools.
“The Ministry of Education is aware of the level of uncertainty faced by parents/guardians as they await a response to their transfer requests. As such, ONLY students awaiting transfer results will not be required to purchase uniforms and books of the assigned school,” said the release.