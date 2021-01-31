As the search for missing Andrea Bharatt intensified on Sunday, four men have been detained for questioning.
The investigation is being led by Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith and members of the Special operations Response Team (SORT) and the Anti-Kidnapping Squad.
Police confirmed that the men, three from Malabar and one from Petit Bourg, were held after officers reviewed footage from closed circuit television cameras from businesses in Arima.
Bharatt, a 22-year-old clerk at the Arima Magistrates Court, was reported missing by her father, Randy Bharatt, on Friday night.
She was last seen entering a taxi at King Street, Arima, with a co-worker. She never returned to her home along the Arima Old Road.
Bharatt’s relatives were informed of the arrests on Sunday.
Her aunt, Wendy Williams, screamed, “You all are devils. Bring back my child please. I want to see my child.”
Williams has been caring for Bharatt since her mother died eight years ago.
“We are hearing that an arrest was made. We don’t have the details but I want them to tell me where my child is,” she cried.
Family members began calling Bharatt’s cellphone when she did return home on Friday.
A man answered numerous times saying she was not available.
And when her father demanded to speak to his daughter, the man replied, “This is about money. If you don’t pay the ransom I will cut off your daughter’s ears and send it to you.”
Williams said she also called her niece’s phone. “And when I asked who he was he told me ‘I am Jesus’. My niece did not run away from home. She will never do that. She never stayed away from us. This is not here. This is a serious thing,” she said.