Galil

Four persons are in police custody, being questioned in the disappearance of a Galil rifle, which went missing from the Teteron Barracks on June 3.

Police reminded that the Ministry of National Security is still offering a $75,000

reward to anyone who can provide information that will lead to the arrest and prosecution of persons responsible for the disappearance of the weapon.

Anyone with information that can lead to the retrieval of the weapon and the arrest of the perpetrator(s) can call CRIME STOPPERS at 800-TIPS, 555 or the St James Police Station at 622-3695

