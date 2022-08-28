FOUR police officers were injured in a vehicular crash as they left duties at a breakfast party at the Brian Lara Stadium on Sunday morning.
The officers, who are constables attached to the Court and Process Branch in Port-of-Spain, were seriously injured in the two-vehicle smash-up.
The collision occurred at around 10.30 a.m. when the officers, who had assisted in extra duties at the FOC fete at the stadium, were exiting the stadium at the North Exit and turning into the Reform Connector Road.
They were seated in a white Nissan Caravan owned and driven by one of the officers, when it collided with a gold Nissan Cefiro with two occupants.
Both vehicles landed in a drain roadside, with the Nissan Caravan overturned.
Within minutes of the crash, senior superintendent of the Southern Police Division Richard Smith and other senior police officers who were exiting the stadium responded to the scene.
Smith told the Express that the driver of the Nissan Caravan was pinned behind the steering wheel while two officers fell out of the vehicle and into the drain.
One of the officers suffered extensive shoulder injuries, while the others suffered head and limb injuries.