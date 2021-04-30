Four people have died overnight from the Covid-19 coronavirus, one of the largest single daily fatality figure since the first death was reported in March of 2020.
And another 326 people have tested positive for the virus over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health is reporting.
It brings to 169 the numbers of deaths.
Some 10,824 have tested positive.
The first recorded death from the virus in Trinidad and Tobago happened on March 26, 2020, when 77-year-old Hansel Leon died at the Couva Hospital.
On Thursday, Trinidad and Tobago’s Covid-19 count jumped by 328, the highest number of positives to be recorded in one day since T&T recorded its first case of the virus on March 12, 2020.
The four deaths likely happened at the Intensive Care Unit of the Couva Hospital where the Health Ministry said seven people were in the ICU as of Thursday.
In response to the surge on Thursday, Prime Minister Dr Heith Rowley announced a series of restrictions meant to slow the movement of people, and slow the spread to give the country time to procure vaccines.
He said the police will be cracking down on “house parties, family gatherings, liming by a house next to a bar and those kinds of things. “The already overworked police will go one step further and where they believe there are activities taking place which are inimical to the public interest, under the protection of the existing law, they will intervene,” he said. Among the restrictions which took effect from midnight were: the closure of restaurants and bars, malls, places of worship, gyms, fitness centres, hairdressing salons, spas, casinos, betting shops, theatres, cinemas and clubs.
The Public Service will operate on essential services only, as would travel to Tobago.
Tobago will be partly isolated, receiving three flights a day and the seabridge operating at 25 per cent capacity.
All tours to various recreation areas such as the Buccoo Reef and the Bird Sanctuary will not be permitted.
All the restrictions will stay in place until May 23.