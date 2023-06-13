A Venezuelan national, held in Debe on Friday with four AK rifles and 11 AK magazines, was sentenced to nine years in prison with hard labour on Monday.
Albert Luiz Perez Abreu, 30 of Harmony Hall, appeared before San Fernando senior magistrate Armina Deonarinesingh, charged with possession of firearms for the purpose of trafficking. He also faced charges of driving without a valid driver’s permit and driving without a certificate of insurance.
Abreu pleaded guilty to all charges and was sentenced to nine years’ hard labour for the firearms offences, 30 days’ hard labour for driving without the driver’s permit and three months’ hard labour for driving without a certificate of insurance.
The accused was arrested by officers of the Southern Division Task Force (SDTF) on June 9 at the Debe Roundabout, with four AK rifles and 11 AK magazines in his possession.
Investigations were conducted by Insp Ramlogan, Sgt Dameon and Cpl Gervais, while Abreu was charged by constable Claudine Plenty of the SDTF.
This is the second conviction secured by the Southern Division for firearm related offences. On April 21, Akeem Joseph of Pleasantville, who was charged with possession of firearm for the purpose of trafficking, was also sentenced to nine years’ hard labour by Deonarinesingh.
The charge of possession of firearms for the purpose of trafficking carries a maximum penalty of one million dollars and a term of imprisonment of up to 15 years on Summary Conviction in the Magistrates’ Court.