Four men are expected to appear before a Tunapuna magistrate today charged with several counts of larceny from Blue Waters.

The men were held when they left the Tacarigua compound of Blue Waters following a sting operation which included AMFORCE Security Ltd personnel and officers of the Northern Division Task Force (NDTF).

Police reports state, around 12.30 a.m. on Saturday, ASP Brown, Insp Norville and WPC Wickham of AMFORCE received information that a Blue Waters employee and others were planning to steal a company truck valued at $370,000 along with $35,000 worth in goods.

AMFORCE personnel requested assistance from the NDTF and the truck was intercepted at Macoya traffic lights. Two men were apprehended.

Another vehicle, which was part of the robbery, was stopped in the vicinity of Golden Grove Road, where two men proceeded to run but were held.

All four were taken to the Arouca Police Station, where they confessed.

Insp Ramoutar is continuing investigations.

