All four suspects believed to have been involved in the murders of 16-year-old Darshan Ramnauth and another man in St Augustine on Tuesday have been held.
Police said the suspects included an 18-year-old man and a 20-year-old man, both from Ballantyne Road, Five Rivers, Arouca; a 21-year-old of Manimore Road, Arouca; and a 24-year-old from Sixth Street in Five Rivers, Arouca.
They were held by a team of officers of the North Central Division led by ACP Mystar, Senior Supt Ramphall, Supt Powder and ASP Ramharack.
The officers received intelligence provided by the Special Investigative Unit following the double murder that led them to Bertie Road in Five Rivers about 3.30 p.m. on Tuesday.
When there, they observed four persons near a dark-coloured vehicle that matched the description of the one used in the double homicide.
The officers called on the group to surrender and police said the 18-year-old grabbed a firearm and pointed it at them.
The officers returned fire and the 18-year-old was struck in the left leg.
He dropped the firearm.
Two others surrendered at the scene while the last suspect fled on foot.
The officers gave chase but the suspect was able to momentarily evade the police.
The officers called for assistance and a grid patrol was conducted with the support of officers from the North Central Task Force, the Air Support Unit, the Canine Unit, the Emergency Patrol Unit, and the Arouca police.
Within two hours, the fourth suspect was held.
This operation also included Insp Highly, Insp Greene, Insp Rampallad (Air Support), Sgt La Pierre, Sgt Pamphille, Cpl Bedase, Cpl Morang, PC Mitchell, PC Pierre, and others.
The injured teenager was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where he remains under police guard.
Police said in Five Rivers where the suspects were found they seized and recovered an AK-47 rifle with three magazines; two Beretta pistols; one Taurus pistol; three extended pistol magazines; three rifle magazines; 42 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition; 42 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition; 39 rounds of 9mm ammunition; five bulletproof vests; LED strobe lights; a police siren; a bull horn; as well as several items of clothing consisting of “Marvin Gay” hat, gloves, black hoodies, jeans, camouflage pants.
PC Mitchell is continuing enquiries into the seizure.
ACP congratulates officers
Speaking with the Express yesterday, ACP Wayne Mystar commended the officers for their swift response, making special mention of Sgt La Pierre and Sgt Pamphille, for their swift work in apprehending the four suspects.
“I want to personally congratulate and commend the police officers attached to the North Central Divisional East and West task forces under the direct command of Sgt La Pierre and Sgt Pamphille for their excellent performance and dedication to duty which resulted in the capturing of now four suspects relative to the double homicide in St Augustine. This sort of performance inspires hope and confidence that the T&T Police Service (TTPS) will stand and continues to be the vanguards of safety and security to the nation of Trinidad and Tobago,” he said.
Background
Police do not believe Ramnauth was the target of the gunmen.
He went outside about 3 p.m. on Tuesday after hearing gunshots outside his home on Warner Street in St Augustine to check on his grandmother who lived next door.
However, the gunmen saw him on the roadway and gave chase.
Ramnauth, a Form Five pupil at the St Augustine Secondary School, was shot several times while trying to escape the suspects and died on the scene.
The body of another man, only known in the community as ‘Geno’, was also observed on the scene and two other persons were found bleeding from multiple gunshot injuries.
They were both taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope for treatment.
One man, a 50-year-old from Orange Grove, St Augustine, was shot to the upper right arm. His condition is listed as stable.
A 30-year-old man from Freeman Road in St Augustine was shot five times—twice to his right arm, once to his left arm, once to his upper back, and once to his neck. His condition is listed as critical.
A team of officers led by ACP Wayne Mystar, W-Sgt Davis, Sgt Ramjohn, and Cpl Rahim, were among the officers at the scene.
Crime scene investigators of the Special Evidence Recovery Unit recovered 54 spent shells, eight deformed projectiles, and two bullet fragments at the scene.
Cpl Rahim is continuing enquiries.
Police told the Express that they have key intelligence that this incident was gang-related.