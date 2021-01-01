Police arrested four women and a man following a store break in incident in Port-of-Spain on Thursday.
At around 3.45a.m. PC Andrews and a party of officers from the I.A.T.F were on mobile patrol in the Besson Street District, when they responded to a report of variety store break in at a premises located at the corner of Queen Street and Charlotte Street, Port of-Spain. Checks were made at the location, where the officers observed several items scattered at the front of the store. The front gate of the store was observed to be partially opened and voices were heard coming from inside.
The officers requested assistance and a complete search of the store was conducted. Two women, aged 38 and 29, were found hiding at the side of the store and were arrested.
Further information received led to the arrest of a 29-year-old female suspect at the corner of Charlotte Street and Independence Square, Port-of-Spain. Officers then proceeded to an apartment on Nelson Street, Port-of-Spain where they arrested another 23-year-old female suspect.
Officers also arrested a 24-year-old male suspect on Nelson Street. All three suspects
were found to be in possession several items, which were believed to be items stolen from the store break in. All five suspects were taken to the Central Police Station.
PC Chinpire is investigating.