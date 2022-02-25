9:04p.m, Friday
A search is underway for four underwater welders who are missing off Pointe a Pierre.
On Friday, private contractors from LMCS Ltd. were conducting an underwater maintenance exercise at the no. 36 Sealine riser on Berth #6 at Paria Trading Company Limited, Pointe a Pierre.
During the exercise, an incident occurred which resulted in the loss of sight of the five member team who were being monitored from shore. The cause and extent are still being determined.
Incident Management Protocols at Paria were immediately triggered, in accordance with established standards.
At the time of issuing this statement, one member of the team has been found, and is currently in a stable condition at the San Fernando Hospital.
Further rescue efforts are currently underway with the support of the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard.