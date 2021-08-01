Four Venezuelans have been arrested and charged for breach of the curfew under the State of Emergency Powers.
Patricia Diaz, 24, Teomagdis Olivero, 32, Melissa Lee Alzola, 25, and Jesus Diaz, 28, all from Warner Street, Newtown, were taken to the St Clair Police Station where they were formally charged for the offence.
The four accused were allegedly found in the vicinity of the Embassy of the United States of America around 1:10am today by officers attached to the Inter Agency Task Force (IATF). The officers were responding to a report received by the Command Centre of persons seen at the Queen’s Park Savannah during the curfew hours.