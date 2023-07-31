The new Palo Seco Velodrome is expected to cost over $40 million and is due to be completed at the beginning of 2025.
Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Shamfa Cudjoe made the announcement, on Friday, during the sod-turning for the project. She said that it is anticipated that the refurbishment of the facility will lead to the revitalisation and even the resurrection of active sporting competition in South Trinidad, including the Southern Games.
“There are some who would say this is an isolated event taking place just because an election is around the corner and I say nothing can be further from the truth. To see this as an isolated event will be to ignore the reopening, in February, of the Skinner Park facilities, completely refurbished at the cost of $131 million. Similarly, to look at this event as an isolated event or project would be to ignore the $80 million refurbishment of Hasely Crawford Stadium.”
She added that the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Tobago and Ato Bolton Stadium in Couva were also being refurbished.
“This $40.6 million about to be spent on this project (at Palo Seco) is supporting that thrust to make that deliberate and elaborate investment in sport in Trinidad and Tobago. When UDeCOTT (Urban Development Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago) completes this facility in 18 months, it will join the National Cycling Centre as a world-class facility,” Cudjoe said.
The Palo Seco Velodrome is expected to include a spectator pavilion capable of seating over 1,000 and a 500-athlete pavilion.
Also speaking at the function was Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley who recently became the chairman of the Caricom Heads of Government Cricket Sub-committee. He said he had gotten congratulatory calls from people, telling him they were glad that he was in charge of West Indies cricket. Laughing,
Rowley said, “Do you think anybody would voluntarily want to be in charge of West Indies cricket? I’m not in charge of West Indies cricket, don’t make that mistake.”
He explained that it was rather about the Caricom Heads of Government, like the Government of this country, acknowledging the role and legacy of sport and that there must be a role for the governments of the region in coming to the aid of sporting efforts and institutions.
He said that recent scores being seen by the West Indies team “is not us, that is not our future...I genuinely believe that we can turn this thing around and that is why I have accepted this responsibility.”
Rowley spoke about grants to encourage the creation and sustenance of club cricket in Trinidad and Tobago. He said that a player who reaches international standards, then becomes an earner and that, “All those who benefit from that, if you go up, don’t kick the ladder down. While you’re up there and you’re earning £10,000 a week, when you get to that standard, you put two per cent back in the foundation that put you there...I am telling you, it is not hopeless.”