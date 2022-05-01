Daniel Johnson

Killed: Daniel Johnson

A man shot in the head in an invasion at his home on Saturday morning died at the San Fernando General Hospital later that night.

Daniel Johnson, a contractor, lived at Paradise Avenue, Whiteland, near Gasparillo, with his teenaged son.

Police said the father and son were asleep in separate rooms when two men entered at around 1.15am.

The men wearing dark clothing and ski masks took Johnson out of his bedroom and demanded money, police said.

He handed over $42,000.

Johnson was then shot in the forehead. His 17-year-old son was not hurt.

The men escaped in a waiting vehicle.

Police said Johnson was taken to hospital by ambulance. He died on Saturday night while being treated.

Police have requested closed circuit television camera footage from residents in the area. A search is now of foe the two suspects.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

106 police killings under probe by PCA

106 police killings under probe by PCA

One hundred and six ca­ses of police shootings resul­ting in civili­an deaths are engaging the attention of the Police Complaints Authority (PCA).

Statistics obtained from the PCA show that 32 police shootings du­ring the period January 2019-December 2019 are currently engaging their attention, 33 for January 2020-December 2020, 31 for January 2021-December 2021 and ten for January 2022 to date.

A warrior of the highest order

A warrior of the highest order

HE was a giant in stature as well as character.

For the past 11 years that he had been a member of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), PC Clarence Gilkes had shown an unwavering dedication to duty as a police officer.

And never once did he back out of a situation when he was called upon to place his own life on the line to protect the citizens.

Held to ransom by cyber attacks

Held to ransom by cyber attacks

The sectors most hit by cyber attacks in Trinidad and Tobago are Government, finance and manufacturing.

In an interview with the Sunday Express last Friday, manager of the T&T Cyber Security Incident Response Team (TT-CSIRT) of the Ministry of National Security, Angus Smith, said over 2,600 Government e-mail accounts have been found in third party data breaches from 2008 to 2021.

“Our unit is Government-focused and protecting them. We are also a national service. Once a request comes, we will assist. Cyber security is a dynamic thing. It is our responsibility to ensure a number of things, including updating software and hardware.

Recommended for you