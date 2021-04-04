DEX_7005.JPG

Abandoned police vehicles on the compound of the Vehicle Management Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago (VMCOTT), near Cross Crossing, San Fernando. 

Police have arrested a man in connection with the theft of $379,000 worth of car parts taken from police patrol vehicles.

The thefts happened between March 5 and March 8.

Nicholas Siew, 29, of Calcutta Road, Freeport, was arrested on March 29 by Sgt Wilkinson of San Fernando CID Operations and charged on April 1st for the offence of larceny.

Siew appeared before San Fernando Magistrate Rajendra Rambachan, where he was granted bail in the sum of $390,000 with a surety.

On March 8, 2021 PC Gopaul, who is attached to the Traffic Branch of the TTPS, made checks on the vehicles stored at the Traffic Branch located on the Vehicle Management Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago’s compound (VMCOTT) San Fernando, where he discovered 42 vehicle parts had been stolen.

Investigations and fingerprinting evidence led to the arrest of Siew who is scheduled to reappear in court on April 29. To date, none of the parts has been recovered. Investigations are continuing into the incident. More arrests are imminent.

