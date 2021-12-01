A DIEGO MARTIN man who spent ten years remanded in custody for murder and was freed in 2019 due to insufficient evidence was shot dead near his home yesterday.
Police said that around 9 a.m., Chicki Portello, 28, was working on a construction site in a yard at Covigne Road, Diego Martin, when two men wearing masks walked up to him and opened fire.
Portello fell to the ground while the two gunmen ran off.
The killing took the murder toll to 414, The figure at the same time last year was 370, according to police statistics.
In May 2019, Portello was among six men freed in the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court after a magistrate found there would be insufficient evidence for them to face a judge and jury.
The six were charged with murdering CEPEP worker Russel Antoine, 27, which occurred on May 13, 2010.
It was alleged Antoine and two other men were ambushed while walking along Cemetery Street, off Covigne Road. Antoine was killed while the other two men, Joseph and Marcus Spring, survived.
During the preliminary enquiry before Chief Magistrate Maria Busby Earle-Caddle, she agreed with the defence’s submission that there was insufficient evidence linking the six men to Antoine’s murder.