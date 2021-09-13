The South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) has ramped up its effort to vaccinate as many persons as possible with the introduction of two outreach initiatives, a Road Trip Campaign and a Shut-Ins/Elderly programme.
Speaking at Monday’s virtual Covid-19 press conference, SWRHA’s chief executive officer Dr Brian Armour said to date SWRHA has administered 135,000 first dose shots (excluding Johnson & Johnson) and second dose vaccination inclusive of the one shot Johnson and Johnson of around 108,000.
He noted that 77 per cent of healthcare workers under the SWRHA have been vaccinated with a 56 per cent uptake among the nursing staff.
Armour also outlined four options available to persons requiring information on getting vaccinated.
“Basically, if you need vaccine information to help you make an informed choice, come and visit any convenient health centre, it’s available in all.
“In terms of option two, you can always check for the latest updates. if you’re interested in taking a vaccine within the SWRHA list of facilities you can check our SWRHA social media pages.”
He said the third option is to simply call the 87-SWRHA toll free number where any questions persons may have can be addressed.
“And for option four, in addition to our health centres and mass vaccination sites, we also have our SWRHA Community Road Trip Campaign to bring the vaccines even closer to the community, and particularly for those members of the community that cannot easily reach us in our regular facilities or mass vaccination sites, and that includes the National Mall Outreach of which SWRHA is a part.”
Armour said SWRHA has also initiated a vaccination Shut-In/Elderly programme.
“A Shut-In is basically a person who is bed-bound for whatever medical condition and more importantly, requires caregiver support. So we’re mindful that both the person who is not mobile and the caregiver, whether they do it themselves or they have someone do it for them on their behalf, that’s a whole situation where they want the vaccine but it’s difficult for them all to come, we offer that service to go out.
“We do notice that yes we have that list of persons available from our health centres but we know persons who don’t easily attend the health centres or attend private healthcare, they also have Shut-Ins. So this is a call to again utilize our infographics and you can call us or send an email, and certainly just follow the directions and we would reach to you.
“In that regard, we have done 223 Shut-Ins thus far, and also just to note we have offered all the known elderly home in the SWRHA, and we continue to encourage persons and their legal guardians in terms of the elderly to continue to avail of making an informed choice with respect to the vaccines.
He said that the SWRHA has noticed that apart from those who can easily access the health centres, there’s a need by members of the public for SWRHA to reach them in their communities and more so answer their questions, which led to the launch of the SWRHA Road Trip Programme.
He noted that thus far, the Road Trip Programme has been able to reach communities like Mamoral, Todd’s Road, La Gloria community in New Grant, Esperance Regional Complex, Irie Village, St Julien Community, Point Fortin, Cedros, Gulf City Mall and C3 Centre.
“We will be publishing our list of itinerary weekly. We are happy to be guided by requests coming in from the public, particularly those through your Local Government representatives. To simply put, every week you can look and we would be coming to a location near you,” Armour noted.
Meanwhile, Principal Medical Officer-Institutions Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards said on a national level 441,540 persons have been fully vaccinated.
She said thus far 544,602 persons have had their first jab, with 431,899 having received their second dose and 9,641 taking the one shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine.