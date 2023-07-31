Rural Development and Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi promised 47 new municipal police officers that not only do they have a career ahead of them, but that they will be given the support they need.
“You have a career ahead of you in forensics. You have a career ahead of you in intelligence. You have a career ahead of you that can help you support your families and keep your heads up. But, gentlemen, integrity is something that’s going to be tested. Trinidad and Tobago will try to test you with bribery, with temptation, and you need to be very scrupulous that cameras are always on you,” said Al-Rawi, while delivering the feature address at Wednesday’s graduation ceremony for the Trinidad and Tobago Municipal Police Service’s (TTMPS) Batch 2 of 2022 at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts in San Fernando.
He added: “Yours is a heavy load and I’m encouraging you to keep honest and to keep fair.”
Al-Rawi told the officers that the ministry wants them to be certified in Heavy-T driving and large equipment operation. “We are going to train you so that you are all-rounders. And, I can assure you that the Government will continue to support you, the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government will support you.”
Noting that the ministry is on the road to harmonising the municipal police, he said officers now have access to a very powerful tool in the form of an app named Local, which can be used to report blown street lights, drainage issues, overgrown grass, and other urgent issues such as Water and Sewerage Authority leaks.
He said such incidents can be logged on site along with a location pin via the app, and that information is immediately transmitted to base.
“We’re in the mission of using data as a management tool because when a report is sent from somebody’s home, it now is received and now we know it as red light, yellow light, or green light. We know where it came from, who has it. It’s red light if it’s stopped and not happening. It’s yellow light if it’s awaiting an input and it’s inside the system, and it’s green light if the service is being delivered. We’re going to launch that very shortly,” Al-Rawi said
Stating it was built out for disaster management, he said it will allow for when a crime is reported, the municipal police headquarters will know exactly where all the officers on duty are and those just minutes away can respond.
Telling the graduands that whenever they walk into a room everyone must know that it is the Trinidad and Tobago municipal police simply because they hold a standard above the rest, Al-Rawi said: “We’re extremely proud of you. We have built a very different system that I’m convinced you will prosper in.”