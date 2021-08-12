The Trinidad and Tobago Prison Service is reporting the apprehension of another officer who was found to be in possession of contraband, on Wednesday , at around 9.35pm.
A Prison Officer 1 with over seven years of service, and attached to the Port of Spain Prison, was searched whilst on duty.
Several packets containing plant-like material and cigarettes, together with a mobile phone and headsets, were found on his person. The officer was cautioned and officers of the Criminal Investigation Department, Central Division, were called in.
Commissioner of Prisons Dennis Pulchan, stated that whilst the apprehension of traffickers on such a regular basis is casting a negative image of the Prison Service, he is ultimately pleased to get these miscreants out of the system and hopes that they feel the full brunt of the law.
He said these individuals have no regard for their charges, fellow officers, or their Service, even with the increase in the number of apprehensions. He said the measures implemented to alleviate trafficking by officers will continue as they have proven extremely effective.