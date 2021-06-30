Trinidad and Tobago received 5000 doses of WHO-approved Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines from fellow CARICOM Member State Antigua and Barbuda Wednesday evening.
The vaccines were shared by the Government of Antigua and Barbuda due to what that country forecast as its inability to utilise their stock of available vaccines at this time.
in a statement on Wednesday night, the Ministry of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs said that the Government of Trinidad and Tobago extended its appreciation to the Government of Antigua and Barbuda for this donation, which will be used by the Ministry of Health in our vaccine rollout programme.