POLICE have seized $5.8 million worth of marijuana and arrested five men in connection with the find.
The narcotics haul was made off the south-western coast of Tobago.
The men were arrested after the Special Investigations Unit and Scarborough Divisional Task Force, in a joint effort with the Coast Guard, responded to information about a suspicious vessel adrift on the south-western coast of Tobago.
While attempting to intercept the vessel, the Coast Guard crew observed the men throwing several crocus bags into the water.
The bags were retrieved and checks revealed packages of marijuana.
Desmond ‘Son’ Pavy, Seon Tourean Charles, Jovel Espinoza, Theodore Bailey, and Husayn Susan Al-Fayed were charged with the offence of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.
They appeared virtually before the Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.
Espinoza Pavy were remanded into custody.
Bailey, Charles and Al-Fayed were each granted bail in the sum of $500,000 and must report to the St. Joseph Police Station every Wednesday.
The case was postponed to January 5.