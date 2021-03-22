The Children’s Authority of Trinidad and Tobago says that five boys absconded from one of its Child Support Centres on Saturday 2
The Authority is working cwith the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service to recover the boys.
The Centres, which are managed by the Authority, were established for children in immediate need of care and protection, who receive interventions and rehabilitative care, while suitable placement options are explored.
However, more than 70 per cent of the children at the Centres remain in the care of the Authority longer than the legislated period of 12 weeks. This occurs
as families and fit persons often find it difficult to treat or manage with the varying behaviours of the children, who may have experienced trauma prior to coming to the Centre.
The Authority asked that all families and friends of the boys who absconded over the weekend, to call the Police at 999 or the Authority’s hotlines at 996 or 800-2014, if they contact them or receive information about their location.
The Authority also reminded the public that it is illegal to conceal the whereabouts of a
child who has absconded.
According to Section 47 of the Children Act, 2012 “Where a person–
(a) knowingly assists or induces, directly or indirectly, a child to escape from the person to whose care he is committed; or (b) knowingly harbours, conceals or prevents a child who has so escaped from returning to such person, or knowingly assists in so doing, is liable on summary conviction, to a fine of three thousand dollars or to imprisonment for six months.
Since the incident, the Authority has taken the necessary corrective action to improve the security at the Centres.