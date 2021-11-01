Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly has confirmed that there are five suspected Covid-19 cases at the Iere High school.
In response to questions from the Express the Minister said district nurses are currently investigating a contact list of 60 plus persons for the student cases, but the County Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) has not confirmed any such details.
The five possibly infected are two students and three staff members.
The Minister said that the school's principal has submitted a list of persons for contact tracing which has not been confirmed by the CMOH.
Two of the five suspected cases are students who are related biologically.
Gadsby-Dolly said that there are three separate suspected cases of staff with no connection to one another or the student cases.
Staff member 1- was never at school tested positive
Staff member 2- was assessed and no swab deemed necessary by medical officer.
Staff member 3- Primary contact to positive.
The Minister assured that protocols have been implemented to address any possible outbreak at our nation's schools
She noted that as happened in February-July 2021 when schools were open for Forms 4-6 students, there have been positive Covid-19 cases as well as primary contacts identified among school personnel and students since October 4.
Gadsby-Dolly said this is why the Education District Health Unit (EDHU) was set up in January 2021 - to manage these situations, in collaboration with the CMOH of each District.
The guidelines, she said, contain clear instructions about how Covid-19 related matters must be handled and escalated to the district nurses so that when positive cases or primary contacts are identified, the situation can be properly managed.
"It is expected that these cases will arise, hence the establishment and operation of the EDHU and the issuing of clear guidelines on these matters. Where sanitisation of the premises is deemed necessary by the EDHU and the CMOH, this is also routinely done. In some cases, this would require school closure for a day, after which the students can be readmitted. MTS provides these emergency services to the schools," said Gadsby-Dolly.