Between Monday night and Tuesday afternoon, five people died from the Covid 19 coronavirus in Trinidad and Tobago.
Three deaths were reported this morning, and another two this afternoon.
The following is the Health Ministry's Tuesday afternoon report:
Number of samples submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), the UWI and other local sites for testing for COVID-19 23,934
Number of samples which have tested positive at public and private facilities in Trinidad and Tobago 1,797
Total number of active cases 1,085
Number of deaths 27
Number of persons discharged 685
The twenty four (24) positive cases reported below show results from samples taken during the period August 23rd to August 30th, 2020.
The Ministry of Health provides the following update:
The Ministry of Health regrets to inform the public that there are two additional COVID-19 related deaths. The persons are an adult female and an elderly male both with co-morbidities. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 27.
• Twenty four (24) additional persons have tested positive for COVID -19.
Members of the public are reminded that they must adhere to the ‘New Normal’ recommendations and take the following personal health measures to protect themselves and their loved ones from COVID-19:
• Wear a mask over your nose and mouth when you go out in public
• Keep your distance from others (6 feet)
• Stay home if you are ill
• Clean then sanitize surfaces (e.g. tabletops, door knobs and cell phones)
• Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer
• Cough into a tissue or into the crook of your elbow
• Avoid touching your face
If you or a loved one develops symptoms of COVID-19, please call the hotline 877-WELL or 800-WELL (9355) for further guidance. If the person is severely ill, call the 811 (emergency hotline) or call ahead to the Accident and Emergency Department of your nearest hospital for help and go in immediately.