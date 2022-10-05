The quick work of officers of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) Central Division led to the arrest of a 39-year-old man following a report of a shooting.
According to police reports, the victim was at a business place in Felicity around 8.30 a.m. on Monday, when he got into an altercation with two other men.
The altercation became physical and one of the suspects pulled out a blunt object and hit the victim, while the other pulled out a firearm.
The armed suspect pointed the weapon in the air and fired two shots before pointing it at the victim and firing three shots in his direction.
The victim ran to his vehicle to seek shelter, but was followed by the gunman who struck the windshield with the gun.
A report was made to the police, and officers of the Chaguanas Criminal Investigations Department proceeded to the Felicity district, where they arrested a man. The other suspect escaped.
The suspect’s vehicle and home were searched, and police found and seized one Glock 19 pistol, one Glock 30 pistol, one Smith and Wesson pistol, one Benelli 12-gauge shotgun, one Remington 12-gauge shotgun, six magazines and several rounds of assorted ammunition.
The suspect was detained.
In an unrelated incident, Malabar police are investigating a report of a shooting where the home of a 62-year-old man was targeted.
The victim, who lives on Daniel Trace, told police that around 10.30 p.m. on Monday he was awakened by the sound of gunshots.
Upon checking, he saw the walls of his home had sustained damage.
He notified the police and a team of officers, led by PC Torres, responded.
Officers found and seized five spent 5.56mm rounds, but no one was held.
Police have no motive for the incident.