Forty-five candidates from five political parties will contest the upcoming Tobago House of Assembly Elections on December 6, 2021.
The People’s National Movement and the Progressive Democratic Patriots have fielded candidates in all fifteen electoral districts.
The Innovative Democratic Alliance will contest thirteen of the fifteen electoral districts, with no candidates vying for the electoral districts of Belle Garden/Glamorgan and Roxborough/Argyle.
The Class Action Reform Movement and Unity of the People political parties have each fielded one candidate in the electoral district of Buccoo/Mt. Pleasant, which is the only electoral district being contested by five candidates. There are no independent candidates contesting these elections.