Two men are expected to appear before a Port of Spain Magistrate today, charged with Human Trafficking and Sexual Offences, following the rescue of five Latin American females in the St. Ann’s district last Wednesday.
Keagan Davidson, 35, of San Juan, was charged with two counts of Indecent Assault, while,Sherman Sladden, 43, of no fixed place of abode, was charged with receiving and harbouring another person for the purpose of Sexual Exploitation, transporting another for the purpose of Prostitution and receiving a financial benefit that resulted from the Trafficking in Persons.
During the period 4:30 pm on Wednesday to 2 am on Thursday a joint intelligence-led operation was conducted by officers of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), the Counter Trafficking Unit (CTU), the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF), the Cyber and Social Media Unit (CSMU) and the Stolen Vehicles Unit, in the St. Ann’s district.
The exercise resulted in five women being rescued and the arrest of five Trinidadians. A silver Nissan Wingroad Wagon, driven by one of the suspects was also seized.