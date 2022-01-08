What is the cost of a Covid-19 funeral, and the price to cremate a corpse indoors?
This was one of several questions acting secretary-general of the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) Vijay Maharaj asked the Association of Funeral Professionals of Trinidad and Tobago in a letter dated January 7, 2021.
Maharaj stated it had come to the SDMS’ attention that the cost of an indoor cremation can range from about $10,000 to $15,000.
“Recently, however, some estimates have put this cost at between $27,000 to $50,000 per corpse,” he added.
The letter was addressed to Keith Belgrove and David Simpson, who are both directors of funeral homes.
Maharaj requested clarification on these widely varying figures and asked for: 1. The cost of incinerating one corpse; 2. The daily cost of keeping a corpse; 3. The average length of time a corpse is kept before an available date is found; 4. The calculation of the cost of incinerating a body based on weight; 5. Any other costs related to incineration.
Maharaj further asked what the average waiting time for families was before they are given the ashes of their loved ones.
He noted this is important, as the Hindu rituals that are done with the ashes usually take place the day after the cremation.
Maharaj stated the SDMS has been entreated by its membership to address the ban on open pyres, as the Hindu community has been largely carrying the burden of this particular policy.
Maharaj said the SDMS proposes to write to 31 funeral homes throughout the country for information which can help them better understand the present financial requirements of indoor cremations.
“Until such a time when open-pyre/air cremations are once again allowed, the Maha Sabha feels it is necessary to identify areas in which assistance or guidance can be rendered to those of its members who are most affected by this policy, especially those who may be opting for a burial instead of a cremation,” he stated.
Maharaj stated the SDMS intends to consult with and to make representations to certain entities with a view to obtaining some form of bereavement assistance for vulnerable persons/families who have lost relatives to the Covid-19 virus.
The Express tried to contact Belgrove, but calls to his phone and office were unsuccessful.