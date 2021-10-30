A $50,000 cash reward has been offered for information in locating kidnapped businessman Kartikay Ramsundar.
The reward was announced by Crime Stoppers on its social media pages on Thursday.
Persons with information that can lead police to locating Ramsundar are asked to call Crime Stoppers toll-free at 800-8477 (TIPS) or send tips online at www.crimestopperstt.com.
Speaking with the Express yesterday, Deputy Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob said the investigation was at a crucial stage and still very much active.
“I know some time has passed and persons may question the status, but I just want to say it’s still very much an active investigation. Without going into details, it’s reached a point with differing dimensions that we are looking at, as we pursue all angles,” Jacob said.
He confirmed the police had received information from relatives of ransom demands.
Additionally, he noted the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) was still co-operating and communicating with Venezuelan authorities, as one of the bits of information they had received was that Ramsundar may have been taken out of the territorial waters of this country.
Last weekend, police sources told the Express they had received information from Ramsundar’s relatives that they had been contacted by someone who demanded a ransom, and informed them Ramsundar was “being held on an island off Trinidad”.
However, while it was emphasised that information was not evidence, the TTPS had reached out to The Bolivarian National Guard of Venezuela for assistance in the matter.
Police also noted they had been given varying amounts from relatives on what the ransom demand was.
The Express was told the Anti-Kidnapping Unit (AKU) as well the Cyber Crime Unit have been informed and are involved.
Ramsundar was taken from his business place at Cacandee Road, Felicity, around 2.50 p.m. on October 13 by three masked men.
They confronted Ramsundar and beat him about the body, before forcing him into a white SUV and driving off.
Part of the incident was captured on CCTV footage.
Police were notified and officers from the Chaguanas Police Station responded.