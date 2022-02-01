A Fyzabad pensioner and another man were gunned down, and a woman injured in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
The deceased were identified as Worlene Joseph, 67, and Marvin Cross, 47.
Information from police stated that around 1.30 a.m. officers of the South-Western Division Task Force responded to a report of gunfire at Dubarry Street Extension, off Delhi Road.
Police met Seeta Ram, 41, of Avocat Village, who was nursing a gunshot injury to her back.
She told police that at around 1.25 a.m. she was at a house at Dubarry Street Extension with Joseph and Cross when she heard several explosions.
The victim reported that she ran to a porch area and found Joseph with gunshot wounds to neck.
She told police that she then ran to the back of the house, and she was shot.
Police found Cross downstairs the house, with a gunshot wound to the head.
Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.
Ram was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where she was hospitalised.
Other police officers who responded to the incident were ASP Ramdeo, Insp Marcelle, Insp Maraj, Sgts Rollocks, Ramesar and James.
Officers of the Homicide Bureau of Region III are continuing investigations.
The killings have taken the murder toll to 50 for the year.