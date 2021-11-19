The timing of a $50 million fund for tourism accommodations and displaced tourism workers on the eve of an election is nothing short of a desperate election tool of the current administration to stay in office.
So says leader of the Innovative Democratic Alliance (IDA) Dr Denise Tsoiafatt-Angus in response yesterday to the announcement by Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis who stated additional information on the roll-out would be made available in the coming days.
“The IDA is confident that in this election, Tobagonians will not be bribed, bought or bullied. They will see through the manoeuvrings of the administration and after accepting the fund, which is long overdue, they will decide that it is too little too late and will act accordingly on December 6, and vote in the best interest of Tobago so that we can move ahead in building a better future for all,” Tsoiafatt-Angus said.
Following the national Budget presentation in October, the THA received $50 million from the Government for the tourism sector. Dennis said the breakdown of how the monies would be spent includes “$15 million for the accommodation sector with $300,000 being the most any one business will be able to access; $5 million for the small and medium tourism businesses directly impacted by the closure of the tourism sector; a one-time grant of $25,000 will be available to each of these businesses to utilise how they see fit; $10 million for the Tobago Tourism Agency Limited (TTAL) to assist with the digitisation of businesses in the tourism sector; $20 million for workers displaced as a result of the closure of the tourism sector - a one-time grant of $5,000 will be given to these workers. Details will be made available on how the applications for the various grants will be facilitated,” Dennis said.
Senseless and a mockery
‘Meanwhile, former THA chief secretary Hochoy Charles has described the December 6 THA election as a mockery, senseless and like the story of Noah in the Bible.
Charles, who was speaking at a news conference in Scarborough blamed the PNM, the Progressive Democratic party (PDP) and the IDA, for “deceiving the people all sides, every one of them. The PNM, PDP, and IDA because Mrs Tsoiafatt-Angus was the person who spoke at the Joint Select Committee and so on. The self government bill not passed yet, yet you having an election to legitimise nonsense”.
Charles said the election is a trap set by the PNM because “if the PNM wins the election they would go to Parliament take out the piece of legislation in the committee and bring the autonomy, so they have two bites of the cherry.
“So they would say ‘the people voted for us so we are going to carry what we have there’, although it would not do what Tobago wants. Because you are involved in an election that would not bring any advantage no matter who wins,” Charles said.
He added that no matter who wins the election Tobago loses. “Tobago’s position should have been let us fix the autonomy thing so we go back to the polls so that Tobago would have its power so that we could deal with the issues confronting the people of Tobago,” he said.