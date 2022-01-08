McDonald Jacob

Acting Commissioner of Police, McDonald Jacob.

An estimated 3,828 people were charged with serious crimes in 2021.

Of that number, 574 people were non-nationals, and 39 were Venezuelan nationals.

This was confirmed by statistics provided to the Express from the Police Service’s Crime And Problem Analysis (CAPA) branch.

Speaking with the Express on Sunday, acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob said these numbers show that contrary to the belief of the general public, Venezue­lan nationals are not “the problem” as it relates to crime in this country.

“We have an issue. Society has an issue. It’s not one group of people or the other. There are reports of Venezuelans illegally bringing in weapons, and even influencing how some gangs operate, yes. But you cannot only take those reports and say this is the reason why these numbers are higher or so and so numbers are lower.

“Don’t forget, we also have issues of caches of weapons and ammu­nition coming in via legal ports of entry, too, and from countries all over the region. So it’s not a Venezuelan problem we have. It’s a societal problem. And citizens ought not to place the blame solely on one group when the statistics show otherwise,” Jacob said.

Up to December 29, 2021, people from Trinidad made up the majority of that number, with 2,922 people being charged.

From there, 498 people who did not disclose their nationality were charged in connection with serious crimes—an estimated 13 per cent of the overall figure.

Venezuelan nationals made up an estimated one per cent of the overall figure.

The other non-nationals charged included 15 people from Guyana, six people from Jamaica, three from Grenada, three from Dominica, three from Barbados, three from Nigeria, two from the US, one person from St Vincent, and one person from China.

It was noted there was an estimated 10.6 per cent drop in the number of people held in 2021 when compared to the same period in 2020—where the toll stood at 4,281.

In 2020, a total of 69 Venezuelan nationals were held for serious crimes—representing 1.6 per cent of the total number of people charged that year.

“These two years, if you compare them side by side, show why data ought not to be read simply on the surface, there needs to be a qualitative approach to it as well. One can easily look at the numbers and say, look, it’s almost half less. But overall, the percentage is almost negligible at about 0.6 per cent.

“Furthermore, there are differences in terms of the pandemic, and actions such as lockdowns and curfews enforced to control it. So, you can’t just look at numbers side by side and make conclusions from just this. There needs to be a social approach and understanding as well, trend analysis, otherwise, the data can be misinterpreted and poor decisions can be made,” Jacob explained.

He acknowledged that most of the people being held, including Ven­ezuelan nationals, were for pos­ses­­sion of firearms, possession of am­munition, and possession of narcotics.

The acting Commissioner therefore called on citizens to work with the police and to provide information to law enforcement as this, along with several other social initiatives, was the best way to combat serious crimes in this country.

In 2020, four Venezuelan nation­als were charged with murders, 33 with possession of firearms and ammunition, eight with wounding/shooting offences, 13 with possession of narcotics, and two with kidnapping.

In 2021, no Venezuelan nationals faced murder charges, however, 26 were held for possession of firearms and ammunition, one with wounding/shooting offences, six with possession of narcotics, and one with kidnapping.

As of 9 a.m. on December 31, 2021, 10,644 serious crimes had been reported. Over 3,347 of these reports involved women.

Last year saw 33 women killed, and 92 women being wounded—either by assaults, chopping, or shootings.

