THERE were 11 murders in Trinidad between Friday night and Sunday evening.

The latest was the owner of a mini-mart in Sangre Grande, who was shot and killed at his business-place yesterday afternoon.

Police said that around 4.30 p.m. Sherwyn Bernard was at his mini-mart, located at the corner of the Toco Main Road and Sahadeen Trace in Vega De Oropouche, Sangre Grande, when he was ambushed and shot by a gunman.