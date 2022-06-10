Three men were held after cocaine was allegedly found among clothing, hair products and cosmetics in cardboard boxes in Tobago.
Josiah Seepersadsingh, 18, a warehouse attendant from Valsayn, Jaden Thompson, 22, a fabricator from Cunupia and Ugochukwu Ezenagu, 29, a warehouse attendant and national of Nigeria who resided in Valsayn, were charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. Thompson also faced an additional charge of trafficking in cocaine arising out of an incident in May, a post to the police's social media page stated.
Around 1:15 pm on June 7, officers of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) Tobago were at TTPost Scarborough carrying out routine checks on packages. Whilst there, the officers met a man who allegedly produced two cardboard boxes containing a quantity of clothing, hair products and cosmetics, the post said.
The officers then searched both boxes in his presence and upon further examination they allegedly found, concealed within the lining of the boxes, six packages each containing quantities of cocaine. The man was arrested and taken to the Crown Point police station. The officers continued enquiries and went to a carpark in Scarborough where two other men were arrested.
In this incident, the cocaine seized weighed 547 grammes, with an estimated street value of $218,800.
In a previous incident on May 12, a man went to TTPost, Wilson Road, Scarborough, Tobago where he allegedly posted a box containing a wedding dress along with other items to an address in Australia, the post added.
On May 18, officers of the SIU went to a shipping company at El Socorro where they examined a box that was shipped from TTPost Scarborough and destined for Australia. The officers allegedly found concealed within the lining of the cardboard box, four packages each containing cocaine. Officers conducted enquiries, interviewed several people, received certain information and, on June 9, went to Tobago where they formally charged Thompson with trafficking in cocaine.
In this incident, the cocaine seized weighed 778 grammes, with an estimated street value of $311,200.
The three were expected to appear before a Tobago magistrate on Friday.