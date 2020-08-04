Six persons, including a woman, were charged for the murders of Kenny Wolfe, 35, and James Fergusson, 23.
Jason Caesar aka "Poi", and Treston Reno, were each charged with two counts of murder, possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.
Anderson Belgrave, aka "Skull", Denzil Turpin, and Nicholas Cowan, aka "Bulls", were each charged with two counts of murder.
And the woman, Gilisa Bonas, was charged with two counts of murder and possession of marijuana.
Another suspect, Kervis Taylor, aka "Shotter", was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of firearm and possession of ammunition.
All seven suspects, ranging between the ages of 21 years and 34 years, were charged on July 31, following advice received from the Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard SC.
The accused, who all appeared before Magistrate Joanne Connor at the Scarborough Magistrates’ Virtual First Court on Monday, had their matters postponed to September 1.
The suspects are accused of deliberately colliding with a vehicle along St Cecelia Road, Tobago, in which Wolfe and Fergusson were occupants. Upon the collision, two armed men exited an Aqua vehicle bearing false number plates, and opened fired on the victims before driving off.
When police arrived at the scene the vehicle containing the victims was found down a precipice. Both men were dead.
The suspects were apprehended during an exercise spearheaded by Ag W/Supt Suzette Martin, of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (H.B.I), Sgt. Mark Hernandez, of the Special Operations Response Team (SORT), the Tobago Division, Special Investigations Unit, Cyber Social Media Unit (CSMU) Research Analytical Unit (RAU), and the Trinidad and Tobago Air Guard (TTAG).
Charges were laid by W/Sgt. Sylvester, of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI) Region 2, while investigations were supervised by ASP (Ag.) Sean Dhilpaul, HBI Region 2.
Speaking on the arrests, Acting Deputy Commissioner Mc Donald Jacob said it came about followed extensive investigations by various units of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.
Jacob also noted that there has been a drastic increase in the number of murders being solved as a result of a new approach in the use of technology as directed by Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith.
He said apart from the increase in detection, the country has recorded 55 murders less to date in comparison to the same period last year, and added that there has been an overall 25 per cent decrease in serious crimes.