SIX officers from the Tunapuna Fire Station were injured around 3 a.m. this morning when the appliance used to respond to a emergency call in Arouca, reportedly blew a tyre causing the driver to lose control and slam into church wall in Tacarigua
Initial reports from a fire officer on duty was that while heading east along the Eastern Main Road the 12 tonne truck suddenly began losing control as they approaching the St Mary’s Children’s Home.
He said that aback tyre on the left side of the truck suddenly blew out causing the truck to "fish-tail" and slam into the wall.
The driver, an officer and four other junior officers received minor injuries.