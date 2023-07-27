Six men from Morvant who were accused of shooting to death another man in the area in 2009 have all been freed of the capital offence.
For the past 14 years the accused men had been on remand accused of shooting to death 23-year-old Shivon “Tupac” Lewis, of Lodge Place, East Dry River, on August 12, 2009.
Accused of the murder were Victor “Barry” Alphonso, Marlon “Simo” Seymour, Marvin “Menace” Agard, Frankie “Fishiee” Bartholomew, Darryl “Chinee” Wade, and Randy “Plopee” St Rose.
They were all found not guilty yesterday by High Court judge Devan Rampersad after their attorneys presented no-case submissions in the judge-only trial on their clients’ behalf.
Lewis was shot dead while attending a wake at his girlfriend’s home in Chinapoo Village, Morvant.
At the trial, prosecutors, led by State attorney Anju Bhola—Mc Quan, relied heavily on the evidence of the State’s main witness Adrian Johnson.
While Johnson did not witness the actual murder, he claimed he was present while the former accused were planning how it would be carried out.
Johnson had given a number of sworn statements to investigators and testified during the preliminary enquiry at the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court before he died in June 2014.
Following his death, prosecutors were able to rely on his deposition from the lower court in attempting to prove their case against the accused.
After prosecutors closed their case against the men, their defence attorneys made no case submissions in which they challenged the reliability of Johnson’s evidence.
The judge agreed that there were a number of material inconsistencies in Johnson’s evidence, and therefore he could not find Alphonso and others guilty of the offence.
Justice Rampersad noted that Johnson’s evidence was purely circumstantial and not corroborated by any other evidence.
Noting that the witness only came forward to investigators almost two months after Lewis was killed, the judge said Johnson had a strong motive to lie given that in one of his statements to the police, he admitted to implicate one of the men because of a previous disagreement.
In August 2012, Alphonso brought a civil claim against the State over him being denied permission to leave prison to attend the funeral of his murdered 12-year-old son Kareem.
He was partially successful in the claim with the court allowing him to privately view his son’s body.
He was not allowed to attend the actual funeral.
The six were represented by a team of attorneys including Wayne Sturge, Mario Merritt, Alexia Romero, Karunaa Bisramsingh, Adaphia Trancoso-Ribeiro, Michael Modeste, Danielle Rampersad, Randall Raphael and Kameika Peters.
Appearing alongside Bhola-McQuan for the State was attorney Josanne Forrester.