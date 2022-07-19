An El Socorro businessman opened fire on a gang of thieves as they attempted to enter his home on Tuesday morning.
Two of the intruders were shot dead, one wounded, one arrested and two escaped.
The businessman owns a hardware located on the same compound as his home at Don Miguel Road Extension.
Police said the man was asleep when he heard a banging sound downstairs at around 4am.
He checked his surveillance cameras and observed six men attempting to enter his home.
Police said the businessman armed himself with a licence firearm and confronted the men, firing several shots.
Officers from the Barataria CID and the Inter-Agency Task Force responded and found three men lying on the floor. Two were pronounced dead at the scene.
A third man was taken to the Port-of-Spain General Hospital in serious condition.
Police held a fourth suspect as he attempted to run away from the scene.
Two others escaped.