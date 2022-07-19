tape

An El Socorro businessman opened fire on a gang of thieves as they attempted to enter his home on Tuesday morning.

Two of the intruders were shot dead, one wounded, one arrested and two escaped.

The businessman owns a hardware located on the same compound as his home at Don Miguel Road Extension.

Police said the man was asleep when he heard a banging sound downstairs at around 4am.

He checked his surveillance cameras and observed six men attempting to enter his home.

Police said the businessman armed himself with a licence firearm and confronted the men, firing several shots.

Officers from the Barataria CID and the Inter-Agency Task Force responded and found three men lying on the floor. Two were pronounced dead at the scene.

A third man was taken to the Port-of-Spain General Hospital in serious condition.

Police held a fourth suspect as he attempted to run away from the scene.

Two others escaped.

