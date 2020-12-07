Officers of the Tobago Division Task Force (TDTF) seized $0.6 million worth of marijuana found aboard the Cabo Star vessel on Sunday.
The narcotics were contained in three crocus bags on a wooden pallet.
Police said objects were seen protruding from the bags, which the suspicions of the officers on board the vessel.
The officers kept the bags under their observation however, no one claimed them.
The officers carried out a check on the bags and found they a quantity of rectangular and cylindrical cardboard objects wrapped in transparent plastic, concealed in orange coloured sand.
Each of the contained compressed marijuana.
The find was seized and taken to the Scarborough Police Station where it was found to have a weight of 13.162 kilogrammes.
This exercise was co-ordinated by ASP Joseph, spearheaded by Sgt Stewart, supervised by Cpl Moses, and performed by officers attached to the Tobago Divisional Task Force and Canine Unit.
WPC Edwards is continuing enquiries.