KEY HANDOVER: San Fernando West Member of Parliament Faris Al-Rawi, left; Minister in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development Adrian Leonce, second from left; Housing and Urban Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis, centre; and San Fernando East MP Brian Manning, right, pose with recipients of keys to apartments in Cypress Hills, Union Hall, San Fernando, during Tuesday’s HDC’s “A Home for Christmas” key distribution ceremony. —Photo: TREVOR WATSON