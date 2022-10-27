Sixty people will celebrate Christmas in their own homes this year after they received the keys to new Housing Development Corporation (HDC) houses at Cypress Hill Housing Development, Union Hall, San Fernando, on Tuesday.
In addressing the recipients during the distribution ceremony, Housing and Urban Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis said the dream of home ownership is one that is cherished by all.
“We at the HDC and at the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development are firm in our view that as we deliver these keys to you today for houses spread across multiple locations under the aegis of the HDC, it would not have been possible without the collaboration and co-operation of a host of small and independent local contractors,” Robinson-Regis said.
Saying that local contractors have not always been treated in the manner they deserve, she said it’s the Government’s ambition to ensure that local contractors are treated in a way they deserve since the evidence of their work is quite clear.
“They have been working very closely with the HDC to ensure that the houses that are delivered are houses of which not only the HDC can be proud but the recipients can be equally proud to call their home.”
Robinson-Regis noted there will be two public-private partnership undertakings for the construction of houses, one with Ansa McAL where the Government will provide the land but HDC will be relieved of providing the up-front financing, and which have generated interest from local contractors.
Saying they are moving to ensure that as many local small and medium contractors as possible share in the national economic pie, she added: “The Government’s insistence on the development of local content is borne out of the recognition that local content supports the development of the skills and capabilities of local contractors and local firms.
“For every house constructed, scores of these tradesmen are employed, ensuring that increasing numbers of persons are empowered to work not only on HDC sites but on several other sites. In many instances, they are also employed in the private sector. And we’re building capacity, enhancing skills, making sure there’s local procurement of goods and services, and of local suppliers.
Local content
“Our perspective at the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development and at the HDC is that local content policies and strategies can be an important instrument to promote development and poverty reduction, providing jobs and other opportunities for local businesses, facilitate technology transfer, and building local knowledge and skills that are critical for development.”
She said all their projects, regardless of whichever agency is charged with its undertaking, will have a mandatory local content component.
“Ladies and gentlemen, we do this not only because it trickles down and stimulates the local economy. We do it because as a responsible and caring Government, we intend to stay true to our Vision 2030 promise, and that promise is that we put people first by nurturing people, our greatest asset, and ensuring that no one is left behind.
“As we continue to deliver on our promises to you the 60 recipients of keys to your own houses, to our local contractors as you receive your outstanding payments, and to every citizen of this country, all we ask is that you do your part to be a good and productive citizen,” Robinson-Regis said.
She encouraged the recipients to pay their mortgages and rents.
HDC managing director Jayselle McFarlane said there is a high rate of delinquency among its customers, amounting to millions of dollars.
“Let me take this opportunity to remind our 60 new homeowners that when you honour your debt to the HDC, we in turn can then honour our debt to the contractors who built these houses in which you now rest comfortably at night, as well as engage in additional construction projects so that even more citizens can enjoy the peace of mind that comes with home ownership.
“Today, I want to encourage you to shoulder bravely the responsibility that comes with home ownership, for to do otherwise will decrease the chances of other citizens being able to enjoy the benefit of State-sponsored housing, and might even be to your ultimate detriment,” she said.