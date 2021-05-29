Following Dr. Tim Gopeesingh’s claim last evening regarding an increase in COVID-19 deaths related to the Couva Hospital, CEO Davlin Thomas announced that the new team of NCRHA doctors at the Couva Facility has achieved a 60 per cent decrease in deaths and increased discharges by 25 per cent within the last eight days.
“The North Central Regional Health Authority is engaging a strategy of structured and continuous improvement using a systems approach which implies that we engage the situation with synthesis and holism, as opposed to silos and reductionism.” CEO Davlin Thomas stated in a press release issued on Saturday morning.
Thomas, whose Master’s Degree dissertation was focused on ‘improving quality’ on a platform of ‘organizational transformation processes’ asserted that the Authority was committed to bettering the patient care experience and that this has always been the driving and motivating force behind the ethos of the organization.
In a media release on Friday, Gopeesingh said the “unacceptable, alarming daily increase in COVID-19 related deaths in Trinidad and Tobago warrants immediate attention” of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh.
“Thus far, there have been over 260 COVID-19 related deaths in this month of May alone, out of a total of 440 during this pandemic. This is one of the worst incidences of COVID-19 related deaths globally per million population. This sudden increase brings into focus serious questions which must be answered by the Minister of Health. It is incumbent on him to immediately and urgently Commission an Independent Audit into the deaths of COVID-19 patients, particularly for the month of May 2021” said Gopeesingh.
Gopeesingh said he wanted whether there is any correlation of these COVID-19 deaths to the questionable recent transfer of six highly qualified, competent and experienced physicians (Consultants) at the Couva Hospital.
“Has the quality of patient care at the Couva Hospital therefore, been severely compromised, with deadly consequences to innocent COVID-19 infected patients?”
In response, Thomas said: “The medical team at the Couva Facility has done a phenomenal job. The numbers speak for themselves. The reduction in mortality rate by sixty percent is exceptional. This experienced and highly qualified multidisciplinary team has also achieved a 25 per cent increase in discharges, with a near full to capacity bed occupancy. I am very pleased with the work and service being offered there. The implications for what we are seeing in the current data is significant and extremely encouraging” said Thomas.
In the press statement, Dr. Ravi Lalla, Medical Chief of Staff, was quoted as highlighting the importance of having a specialized team with varying clinical expertise working with COVID-19 patients, and the critical role that it has played in providing improved rates to the benefit of patients at the facility.
“The team has succeeded in filtering out the noise and engaging the battle to save lives with all that we have. Our team is dedicated to this cause. It is a collective effort that is systematically constructed on the contributions of each part to the whole – the cardiologist, the emergency medicine specialist, the intensivists, the nurses, the patient escorts, the technicians, the administrative support staff have all banded together to protect and preserve the life of each individual patient. It takes the effort of us all to save one… and we are determined to do everything we can to ensure that no one dies, and every patient is given the best chance of not just survival… but recovery with a high quality of life.” Lalla stated.
Director of Health, Dr. Malachy Ojuro commended the efforts of the team.
“Our aim is to protect, care for and save lives. No compromise,” Dr. Ojuro reiterated. “I would like to thank the team for their commitment and their sacrifice. We are very focused, regardless.”