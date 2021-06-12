The Arima Business Association is suggesting that government use an “election day” model in order to mass vaccinate the population.
In a statement today, the Association pointed out that every few years, and within a 12 hour period, just over 600,000 persons are able to cast their vote in an orderly fashion where they present themselves to their designated centre, are verified two to three times, confirmed against the register, vote, ink their finger and exit the centre with little to no incident.
“While it may not be possible to have the same resources available such as schools and staffing perhaps more thought and planning need to be implemented as our elderly and most vulnerable members in society are struggling to get vaccinated.”
Given that health centres have now imposed daily vaccination limits, one can infer that these measures are being implemented due to depleting supplies and will continue until additional vaccine shipments are received, said the Association.
“If this is so, then the Ministry should take this opportunity to revisit the logistics of their mass vaccination plan and review the incidents which occurred at health centres nationwide over the last three days.”
The Arima Business Association suggested that the Ministry of Health mirror the system used at polling stations during General and Local Government elections in the layout, registration and verification processes culminating in the inoculation of persons.
“ The ABA recommends that registration forms be made available online for persons to complete ahead of time so as to reduce the time taken during the registration process at vaccination sites.
The ABA further suggests the use of several open air, low traffic locations within Arima and environs to support the Government in its mass vaccination drive and propose the use of medically trained individuals from the various arms of the Ministry of National Security to render support in the inoculation process such as the Defence Force, Coast Guard, TTPS, Fire Services and seek volunteers from the Red Cross and other medical associations to assist with the vaccination drive. “
The following six sites are suggested for consideration for conducting mass vaccinations and/or
drive-thru vaccination drives if implemented:
1. The Arima Velodrome;
2. The Larry Gomes Stadium; )
3. University of Trinidad and Tobago – O’Meara Campus;
4. The Santa Rosa Race Track;
5. e-Tec Park – Wallerfield;
6. Piarco International Airport Carpark.
The ABA has also asked the Minister of Health for assistance in vaccinating not only the Association’s members but residents, business-owners and stakeholders of Arima including the retail sector workers, market vendors, taxi drivers, auto mechanics and electricians, AC technicians, food vendors etc. These individuals provide essential services to the public but did not fall under the purview of larger sectors for which vaccines were already allocated by the Ministry of Health.