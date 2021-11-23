A $60 million Scarborough waterfront project, to commence in January 2022, was announced by People’s National Movement (PNM) Tobago Council political leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine as she spoke during a PNM public meeting at the Montgomery hard courts on Sunday evening, in the lead-up to the December 6 Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election.
Davidson-Celestine, PNM candidate for Signal Hill/Patience Hill, said the party is walking the talk and putting its money where its mouth is.
“And I want to remind you that this project comes on the heels of the development of the ANR Robinson International Airport expansion project, at a cost of $1.2 billion.
“This project comes on the heels of 300 rooms that will come to this island through an international brand called the Marriott.
“This programme comes on the heels of us wanting to ensure that Tobago is a liveable place,” Davidson-Celestine said.
The Scarborough waterfront project aims at the revitalisation of downtown Scarborough.
Davidson-Celestine said the PNM is not about lies and innuendos, adding that the first phase of the capital’s restructuring is expected to take 18 months.
The project will take a green approach, with solar power and environmentally-friendly infrastructure.
“We have already put aside $60 million for the start of this project. Already we have secured over $37 million through the Inter-American Development Bank,” Davidson-Celestine said.
She then gave specifications of the project which, according to her, would take Tobago to new heights.
“It includes a new boardwalk, a parkade and upgrade of the Scarborough Esplanade.
“There is going to be a food court and when I talk about food court I am talking about restaurants, I am talking about bars, I am talking about cafes, I am talking about entertainment spaces. The new Scarborough would be digital,” she stated.
She said it was no pie in the sky project but what is outstanding is more consultation with stakeholders.
On the question of Tobago’s autonomy, she said the PNM remains fighters for justice.
“And so if we have to go down to Port of Spain to fight for Tobago’s autonomy, fight we will.”