The Ministry of Education today announced that all systems are in place for the hosting of this year’s Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination.
The exam is carded for Thursday (March 31).
Speaking during Monday’s press conference titled “Reopening of All Schools for Face to Face Classes in Term 111, 2021/2022”, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Kurt Meyer, said that approximately 198 schools have been repaired for fiscal 2021/22, among which were primary and secondary schools as well as Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) centres.
“In addition to this, we have targeted 61 primary schools for emergency repairs for the SEA exam. These jobs are washroom, lights, and ventilation issues. They’ve all been awarded and are scheduled to be completed on or before March 30th.
“We’re partnering with T&TEC (Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission) and WASA (Water and Sewerage Authority) to ensure an adequate supply of water and power on the day of the exam itself. And our crews are on standby to deal with any emergencies that may take place over the next two days,” Meyer said.
He noted that with respect to the delivery of furniture, more than fifty primary and secondary schools have been outfitted with furniture, and that project is still ongoing.
“With respect to the CAPE (Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination) 2022 exam, we’ve targeted 81 projects in the various secondary schools that will be completed before the CAPE exam.”