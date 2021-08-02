Narcotics with a street value of over $64 million were seized and three persons were arrested by officers of the South Western Division during an anti-crime exercise conducted in Quinam yesterday.
Officers of the South-Western Division Criminal Investigations Department and the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force, intercepted a Nissan Perry motor vehicle with three occupants at the Quinam Beach Facility around 5:30 pm on Sunday.
A search of the vehicle resulted in officers finding five crocus bags containing 109 kilogrammes of marijuana and 34 packets of cocaine which weighed 39 kilogrammes. The drugs have an estimated street value of $64,775,823.20.
The three suspects were arrested and taken into custody. Corporal Carter of the Siparia CID is continuing investigations. Charges are expected to be laid shortly.