TWO men were shot dead yesterday in separate incidents in Port of Spain and Barataria.
The deceased have been identified as Yu Yi Jin, 20, and Marlon “Roti” Ross, 42.
Around 9.48 a.m. yesterday, police said Yu - a Chinese national - was standing at the corner of Seventh Street and Eighth Avenue, Barataria, when a vehicle pulled up next to him.
A man exited the car, and walked up to Yu.
The two had a short conversation, following which the suspect pulled out a gun and shot Yu at point blank range.
The suspect then returned to the vehicle and drove off.
Yu was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where he died around 10.15 a.m.
Police have no motive for his killing.
Ross, of Laundry Road, Caroni, was shot dead some six hours earlier.
At about 3.45 a.m. yesterday residents of George Street, Port of Spain, heard a series of gunshots.
Upon investigating, they found the body of a man lying in a pool of blood on the roadway.
They notified the police and officers from the Inter Agency Task Force, the Besson Street Police Station and the Homicide Bureau responded.
He had been shot to the head and neck.
The body was viewed by a district medical officer and ordered removed from the scene.
These incidents have pushed the murder toll up to 67.
The comparative for the same period last year was 34.